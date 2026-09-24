Texas AG Ken Paxton investigates hundreds of data centers over water use reporting

AUSTIN, TX — Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton has launched an investigation into hundreds of data center developments across the state for failing to respond to water use surveys required under Texas law.

The investigation targets data centers that have not responded to surveys conducted by the Texas Water Development Board, which is required by law to collect water use data from entities using ground water and surface water for municipal, industrial, power generation, or mining purposes.

"My office is currently investigating hundreds of data center developments to ensure that they are transparent about their water usage and fully compliant with the law," Paxton said. "It is our responsibility to steward our state's land well, and we cannot do that if companies are blatantly disregarding their legal obligations to Texas and to our citizens. We cannot sacrifice our resources, water, or energy supply, and I will continue to fight for our communities across this state."

Data centers under initial investigation are located in counties across Texas, including Harris, Montgomery, Travis, Dallas, Tarrant, Smith, Bexar, Tom Green, Potter, Randall, Lubbock, Midland, Ector, Wichita, Victoria, Brazos, Nueces, and El Paso.

Paxton said his office is committed to ensuring Texas communities and water resources are protected and will continue the ongoing investigation until all data centers are in full compliance with state reporting requirements.

