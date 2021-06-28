TEA: Low STAAR tests prove student learning lagged during pandemic

The Texas Education Agency released Spring 2021 results for the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) tests for grades 3-12 in various subjects.

Based on test results, the TEA found that “as a result of the learning disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of students not meeting grade level increased from 2019 across all subject areas and grade levels.” English I and English II were the only exceptions to the overall decline in comprehension, and the agency said Math saw the largest decline in proficiency across all grade levels.

The agency found that school districts with a higher percentage of students learning virtually experienced greater declines in comprehension as opposed to school districts who had a higher percentage of in-person learning.

“Now, we have full assessment results in hand for nearly all Texas students. The data may be disheartening, but with it, our teachers and school leaders are building action plans to support students in the new school year. Policymakers are using it to direct resources where they are needed most,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath.

The TEA said these results highlight the need for support infrastructure to address the lost learning opportunities during the pandemic. Starting this summer, the agency said they will be working with school systems across Texas to accelerate learning by providing more rigorous instructional materials, providing additional teacher support, and help wherever appropriate to expand learning time and provide targeted tutoring.

To see the STAAR Test results for Spring 2021, click here.

