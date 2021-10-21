Supreme Court could rule Thursday on Texas abortion law

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Supreme Court could rule as early as today on a Justice Department request to stop the controversial Texas abortion law.

The Justice Department on Monday asked the Supreme Court to block enforcement of a Texas law that bans most abortions while a legal battle over it continues in the lower courts.

Federal officials say they want the justices to re-instate a district court judge's ruling that paused the law and allowed most abortions to resume.

However, that pause was overturned last week.

The Biden Administration filed a lawsuit against Texas earlier this month arguing the law is "in defiance of the Constitution."

The law is the most restrictive in the nation and bans abortions after cardiac activity is detected, which is usually at about six weeks and before many women know they are pregnant.

The federal government says it also wants the court to to hear oral arguments this term and decide for itself whether the law is constitutional.

A spokesperson for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton did not respond to a request for comment about the Justice Department's request.

The Supreme Court has asked Texas to respond to the appeal by 12 p.m. on Thursday.