Watch
NewsTexas News

Actions

State Fair serving up a slew of new treats

How about the 'Big Texas Bowl' or fried Frito pie?
items.[0].image.alt
KRIS file photo.
New State Fair of Texas foods set to be unveiled to a hungry public.
New State Fair of Texas foods set to be unveiled
Posted at 7:12 AM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 08:15:30-04

DALLAS, Texas — The State Fair of Texas has unveiled some of its delicious new treats it will be serving up to fairgoers at the annual celebration in Dallas.

Some of the more noteworthy include “The Big Texas Bowl,” which is a large helping of macaroni and cheese topped with smoked brisket, sharp cheddar cheese, French-fried onions and Applewood smoked bacon.

There will also be lobster corn dogs, deep-fried shrimp etouffee, fried Frito pie, deep-fried pancakes and deep-fried peach cobbler soul rolls.

Those are only a few of the new delectables.

If you would like to find out more, check out the State Fair’s website here.

The State Fair opens Sept. 24 in Dallas.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Safely Back to School

State of Education