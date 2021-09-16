State Fair serving up a slew of new treats

DALLAS, Texas — The State Fair of Texas has unveiled some of its delicious new treats it will be serving up to fairgoers at the annual celebration in Dallas.

Some of the more noteworthy include “The Big Texas Bowl,” which is a large helping of macaroni and cheese topped with smoked brisket, sharp cheddar cheese, French-fried onions and Applewood smoked bacon.

There will also be lobster corn dogs, deep-fried shrimp etouffee, fried Frito pie, deep-fried pancakes and deep-fried peach cobbler soul rolls.

Those are only a few of the new delectables.

If you would like to find out more, check out the State Fair’s website here.

The State Fair opens Sept. 24 in Dallas.

