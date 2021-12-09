Space-X facility near McGregor producing a whole lot of noise

MCGREGOR, Texas — Those rumbling rockets are causing a whole lot of shaking at the Space-X rocket development facility at McGregor.

People who live near the facility in the city west of Waco say there’s a lot of bumping and shaking going on.

It comes as the rocket facility is expanding by 50,000 square feet. It's at that facility where they test new "Raptor" engines.

“Rattles the doors, everything rattles,” one resident said. “I can’t even hear the TV over the rattle.”

McGregor Mayor James S. Herring says officials will be working with Space-X to try and resolve the problem and make life a little quieter in his city.

And in other Space-X news, they launched NASA's new X-ray telescope into orbit overnight.

The private aerospace company's Falcon 9 rocket lifted off from the Florida Kennedy Space Center.

NASA reps say its new telescope will now explore some of the most extreme and mysterious objects in the universe, including black holes.