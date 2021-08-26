Watch
South Texas woman buys winning million-dollar lottery ticket

Texas Lottery Commission
Two-dollar Weekly Grand lotto ticket
Posted at 4:59 PM, Aug 26, 2021
MCALLEN, Texas — A South Texas woman won't have to worry about bills for the time being, after winning close to $1 million.

The Texas Lottery Commission announced McAllen resident Sierra M. Flores claimed a top prize-winning ticket worth $1,000 per week for 20 years.

Lotto officials said Flores had the choice of taking a lump-sum payment of $909,921.72 or receiving $1,000 a week, for a total of $1,040,000. Flores opted for the lump sum.

The two-dollar Weekly Grand lotto ticket was sold at the BNA Quick Stop, located at 1496 S. Sam Houston Blvd., in San Benito.

This was the first of four top prizes available to be claimed in this game.

Lotto officials stated that overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 4.06, including break-even prizes.

