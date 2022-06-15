SILVER ALERT: San Antonio Police looking for 75-year-old man

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for 75-year-old Brian Messitt

Messit was last seen at 05:02 AM, on June 15, at 2707 NE 410 Loop in San Antonio, TX in a white Subaru Legacy with South Carolina license plate number KXR-692.

Messit is a white male with gray hair, blue eyes, stands 5feet, 8inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a bucket hat, a gray t-shirt with a circle on it and cargo shorts.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the San Antonio Police Department at (210) 207-7660.