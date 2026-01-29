Secretary of State Nelson reminds Texans Feb. 2 is last day to register for March 3 Primary Election

Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson is reminding eligible Texans that Monday, February 2 marks the final deadline to register to vote in the March 3 Primary Election.

The primary elections will allow voters to choose candidates who will represent the Republican and Democratic parties in the November 2026 general election.

"The deadline to register in time for the primary election is quickly approaching," Nelson said. "If you have not already registered, or you are unsure of your registration status, now is the time to act."

Voter Eligibility Requirements

To vote in Texas, residents must meet the following criteria:

Be a United States citizen

Be a resident of the county where they are registered

Be at least 18 years old on Election Day

How to Check Registration and Register

Texans can verify their voter registration status through the My Voter Portal at VoteTexas.gov using the "Am I Registered?" feature.

New voter registration forms are available at VoteTexas.gov. Applicants must print, sign and mail their completed application. Residents who have recently changed their name or address can update their voter registration online through Texas.gov.

Since voter registration operates on a county basis, residents should contact their local county voter registrar with specific questions about registration status.

Important Deadlines and Mailing Guidelines

All voter registration applications must be postmarked or hand-delivered by February 2 to be valid for the March 3 Primary Election. Officials encourage mailing applications as soon as possible.

The U.S. Postal Service warns that mail may not receive a postmark until it reaches a processing center, which could be days after mailing. To guarantee a same-day postmark, customers should visit a USPS retail location and request manual postmarking.

Upcoming Election Dates

Early voting: February 17-27

Mail ballot application deadline: February 20 (must be received by county early voting clerk)

Election Day: March 3

For more information about voter registration and upcoming elections, visit VoteTexas.gov.

