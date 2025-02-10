San Antonio Zoo's 'Cry Me a Cockroach' is back bigger than ever

SAN ANTONIO, Tx — By popular demand, the San Antonio Zoo is bringing back its "Cry Me a Cockroach" fundraiser for Valentine's Day. For a donation, you can name a cockroach, rodent, or veggie after your ex-partner, boss, or friend and have it fed to one of the zoo's animals.

Donating to this whacky but fun fundraiser, you will also receive a downloadable Valentine’s Day Card to share and a special Valentine’s Day video with one of their popular zoo residents.

Participants can pay $10 for cockroaches, $25 for rodents, and $5 for veggies which are also available.

Users must be 18 years old to participate in the Cry Me A Cockroach Fundraiser. For more information, visit the SAn Antonio Zoo's website here: Cry me a Cockroach | San Antonio Zoo

