RGV brothers beat step-father to death for inappropriately touching child

MCALLEN, Texas — Three young men from South Texas have been arrested after allegedly beating a man to death for inappropriately touching a child.

According to KRGV in Weslaco, detectives arrested two brothers, 18-year-old Alejandro Trevino and 17-year-old Christian Trevino, along with 18-year-old Juan Eduardo Melendez, in connection with the death of 42-year-old Gabriel Quintanilla, whose body was found in a field in McAllen on Thursday, Jan. 20.

KRGV reports that the Trevino brother's half-sister made an outcry about being inappropriately touched by Quintanilla at an RV park, and according to a release from the Pharr Police Department, "When brothers Alexandro and Christian Trevino found out, they became enraged and confronted Gabriel Quintanilla at the residence. A physical fight ensued between the three and the victim, Quintanilla, left the location on foot.”

After Quintanilla left, KRGV says the boys tracked down and assaulted Quintanilla three separate times before placing him in the bed of the truck and dropping him off in a field in McAllen.

The three men are charged with the following: