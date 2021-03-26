Republican senators eye border immigration problems

MCALLEN, Texas — A group of Republican senators, including Texas representatives Ted Cruz and John Cornyn, got a first-hand look at the border today.

The senators were escorted by Border Patrol Department of Public Safety troopers.

This trip comes as Republicans accuse the Biden administration of causing a surge of illegal border crossings, including the large numbers of unaccompanied children.

“Right across the river we heard coyotes, human smugglers, saying 'we're coming,'” U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina) said. “That’s what's happening to our country right now and to the poor victims.”

Cruz echoed those claims.

“And when they do intercept people, they just see them released and they repeat the cycle over and over and over again,” Cruz said. “It's incredibly frustrating and demoralizing to these heroes that are working so hard to keep our country safe”.

A group of Democratic lawmakers made a visit to the Carrizo Springs facility. That’s where unaccompanied minors are currently being housed.

The visit is in response to the immigration crisis surging at the United States' southern border.

Others who will be a part of the Republican delegation include: