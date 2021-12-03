Report: Thousands of dollars recovered at Houston church

HOUSTON, Texas — Hundreds of thousands of dollars were reported stolen in 2014 from a safe at Joel Osteen's Lakewood Church in Houston.

All these years later, another bombshell has dropped.

"But I mean it was just like unbelievable the things he was telling us they found in the wall," said George Lindsey, host of the "Morning Bullpen" radio show on 100.3 the Bull in Houston.

"We've been talking about things that you found of value and we have been blown away,” Lindsey said.

A caller who recently did some plumbing work at Lakewood Church dropped a bombshell.

"There was a loose toilet in the wall and we removed the tile…well they removed the tile. Went to go remove the toilet and I moved some insulation away and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall,” the caller said.

The envelopes full of cash and checks.

"I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there and I went ahead and turned it all in," the caller said.

Lindsey said he couldn't believe it.

"So then he relayed to us that in 2014 there was big story about money being stolen from Lakewood Church,” Lindsey said.

In fact, the Houston Police Department still is investigating that 7-year-old case involving the disappearance of $600,000. It's unclear how much money the plumber discovered - but the case raises a lot of questions.

"Don't you want to know what happened?” Lindsey said. “I mean they stole they money but they didn't get it out of the wall?"

In a statement, Lakewood Church said while repair work was being done at an undisclosed amount of cash and checks were found.

They immediately notified the Houston Police Department and assisting with their investigation.

Again, it's still unclear how much money the plumber discovered behind the walls at the church, but police say they will continue their investigation.

