Redistricting vote set to take place on Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas lawmakers are in their final steps of the redistricting process.

U.S. Rep. Michael Cloud says the work remains the same.

The redrawing of political districts in Texas - proposed by the state's Republicans - is criticized by some for not reflecting the large increase in the Latino population across the state.

Cloud, a Republican, says he will make sure the voices of people in Nueces County are heard in Washington, D.C.

And that he'll continue the progress that's been made when it comes to infrastructure and Army Depot expansion.

We asked Cloud if the changes to the districts make it easier for state Republicans to stay in charge?

"I think the policies that are coming out of this government make it easy for Republicans to control Texas," Cloud said. "People are very concerned about the direction of our nation."

The Texas Senate will vote on the new congressional district map today.