POLL: Do you support Texas HB 1359?

The idea of Texas seceding from the union is still an idea, but proposed legislation aims to turn that idea into a reality.
The president of The Texas Nationalist movement, Daniel Miller, is visiting with a local group to discuss that idea in relation to a bill.
State Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg, introduced H.B. 1359, a bill that would establish a committee to explore the idea of succession.
