Police in North Texas searching for the body of a 6-year-old boy last seen in November

Posted at 7:40 AM, Apr 11, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police in North Texas are searching for the body of a missing 6-year-old boy. The scene was somber in Everman, Texas, early Monday.

Investigators say they're searching a wooded area just a couple of miles from the home where Noel Rodriguez-Alvarez lived with his family.

Texas Search and Rescue (TEXSAR) is helping Everman police look around the 3700 block of Wisteria Drive, where the 6-year-old lived with his immediate family.

Volunteers from TEXSAR came from all across Texas and searched on foot, horseback, and with canines and drones.

Police said last week the boy is likely dead. No one has seen him since November.

His mother, Cindy Singh, her other children, and her husband flew to India after the police started asking questions.

There's a warrant out for the couple's arrests, and police are now working with federal agents to extradite them back to the united states.

