FORT WORTH, Tx — A twin-engine plane crashed into multiple parked tractor-trailers in Fort Worth, Texas, this afternoon, killing two people and sparking a large fire that engulfed several 18-wheelers.

The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to what initially appeared to be two separate incidents — an aircraft crash and a commercial building fire — but later determined they were part of the same event.

"We did arrive on scene to find that there was an aircraft that had crashed. Since then, we have learned that there were two victims that have been found deceased, and that's that's kind of where we're at right now with everything that's going on," Craig Trojacek, Fort Worth Fire Department PIO, said.

The plane crashed into a parking lot that stored 18-wheelers, trailers, and campers, according to Trojacek. No buildings were destroyed in the crash.

Plane crashes into tractor trailers in Fort Worth, killing 2 people

"We originally, we got the call that there was an aircraft that it went down. Pretty soon after that, we had also got a calls, or several calls, for a commercial building that was on fire here in pretty close proximity to that same location. So we thought we were responding to two separate incidents," Trojacek said.

Gregory Delano witnessed the aftermath of the crash and ran toward the scene to help.

"Bartender came around the corner screaming as they're nervous, the plane just crashed, ran around the corner and just seen a giant ball of fire and smoke," Delano said.

"Fight or flight, you either run or you go to it. And that was a complete fight. It was get there, see if you can save anybody. And those are innocent lives, and you don't, you don't know who's in it. You don't know who's there and who's not. So you just go in and try your best, and that's exactly what went through my mind," Delano said.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the crash.