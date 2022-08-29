Off-duty deputy killed while picking up food for his family in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas — Authorities in the Houston area are searching for witnesses in a deadly shooting near Lake Houston that left one Deputy dead.

The off-duty deputy in Sunday night's fatal shooting has been identified as Deputy Constable Omar Ursin, according to Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton.

A social media post on Facebook stated, "It is with heavy hearts and utter disbelief that we share the tragic news of the senseless murder of one of our own, Deputy Omar Ursin. Deputy Ursin was off duty picking up dinner for his family when an unknown person shot and killed him while he drove his family's vehicle in the 11900 block of Madera Run Pkwy. near Timber Forest in Atascocita. The Harris County Sheriff's Office is actively seeking information from anyone who may have witnessed this or may live in the area with video cameras. If you have any information at all that may aid in the apprehension of this suspect, please report it immediately to HCSO at 713-221-600."

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez tweeted about the deadly shooting on Sunday night.

Homicide investigators said the shooting happened at about 6:30 p.m.

According to Sheriff Gonzalez, Ursin was taken to a Houston hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide investigators are working to find out why Ursin was targeted in the deadly shooting.

"The reason for the shooting is unknown. We don't know if it's road rage. We don't know if it has to do with him being law enforcement," Sgt. Dennis Wolford with Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide Unit said. "We are still trying to determine that, but we are asking for the public's help."