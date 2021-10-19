No deaths reported after Houston plane crash, one injury

HOUSTON, Texas — A plane crashed at Houston Executive Airport Tuesday morning.

According to NBC News, early reports indicate that all 19 passengers and crew safely exited the aircraft and there is a report of one injury with a passenger reporting back pain.

The Waller County Office of Emergency Management and WCSO are aware of the crash of the MD-80 aircraft that was taking off from the airport and heading north.

Numerous first responders are on scene and crews are attempting to extinguish the fire that is resulting from the burning off of jet fuel.

