New Texas law restricts candy and sugared drinks from Lone Star Card SNAP purchases starting April 1

Starting April 1, 2026, shoppers will no longer be able to buy candy or sugared drinks using SNAP benefits on a Lone Star Card. These changes come at the tail end of the current administration making efforts in making the American people healthier.

The change stems from Senate Bill 379, which was passed during the 89th Texas Legislature and signed into law in June 2025. Excluded items include gum, taffy, nuts, raisins and sweetened drinks with more than five grams of sugar.

In August 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service approved a healthy foods waiver submitted by Texas, allowing the state to implement the SNAP limitations.

As part of the waiver, Texas must survey SNAP recipients before and after the April 1 effective date to determine if the changes are leading to healthier food choices.

H-E-B has already posted signs warning shoppers of the upcoming changes.

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