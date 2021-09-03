New Texas law expand hours for alcohol sales on Sundays

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A new law relaxing alcohol sales on Sundays went into effect this month. As of September 1, 2021, House Bill 1518 went into effect allowing grocery stores, convenience stores, and hotels to expand their hours for alcohol sales.

People can now purchase beer and wine starting at 10:00 a.m instead of noon Sundays. Monday through Friday sales are allowed from 7:00 a.m. to midnight. From Saturday night into Sunday Morning sales are allowed from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m.

Han Bae, owner of Times Market off Williams Dr., said he doesn’t think the time change for alcohol sales on Sunday’s will matter because there isn't any business for him at 10 a.m.

“No, no, its not convenient, its not, I think so no," said Bae.

Chris Porter with Texas Alcohol Beverage Commission said House Bill 1518 is only for businesses that have beer and wine permits such as grocery stores and convenient stores, the new law does not include liquor stores.

“The law still requires that liquor stores remain closed on Sundays so there won’t be any changes there," said Porter.

Also officially becoming a law in time for Labor Day weekend is House Bill 1024. It allows beer, wine and mixed drinks to be included in pick up and delivery food orders from restaurants.

Governor Abbott had originally allowed this to help businesses stay open because of the pandemic and officially signed the bill into law in may of this year. So, when picking up alcohol to go from a restaurant it needs to be properly sealed until you are inside your home.

“We’ve been really busy with our to go orders," said Alaina Overdiep manager at BKK Thai Kitch + Bar in Corpus Christi.

Overdiep said having alcohol to-go as an option for customers has been a huge success.

"We are known for our craft cocktails as well, so I think our customers really enjoy that they can take them home with them as well," said Overdiep. “So we make it how we would in house we put it in one of our to go containers and we also put a tamper proof seal."

CCPD said those caught with an open container face a class C misdemeanor.