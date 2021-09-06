New low-THC Texas medical marijuana law expands qualifiers

AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of thousands of additional Texans will have access to low-THC cannabis thanks to an expanded law.

It deals with the compassionate use of medical marijuana.

People like veterans, who suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, cancer patients and other medical conditions that are approved for certain research programs will have access to medical marijuana.

And doctors will be able to prescribe low-THC cannabis for qualifying patients.

Political analyst Dr. David Smith of Sam Houston State University believes this new law will help launch Gov. Greg Abbott's re-election campaign for governor in 2022.

"It's going to reinvigorate his base, especially those who have become disenchanted because of some of his actions during the pandemic and how he kept pushing back on opening Texas quickly," Smith said.

The new law also raises the dosage limit of THC from 0.5 percent to 1 percent.

