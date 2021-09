AUSTIN, Texas — There's now a ban on homeless encampments.

According to Texas law, it's illegal to set up shelter or store belongings for an extended period of time.

Many believe the legislation is a response to Austin decriminalizing homeless camping in 2019.

The law also limits cities from using parks for temporary camps.

If you're caught breaking the law, it's a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.