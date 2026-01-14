Navy to bring 70+ sailors to Rio Grande Valley for inaugural Navy Week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The U.S. Navy is set to make waves in South Texas with the inaugural Rio Grande Valley Navy Week, bringing over 70 Sailors to the region from January 24-31. The week-long celebration will span four cities—Mission, McAllen, Edinburg, and Brownsville—featuring everything from the Texas Citrus Fiesta to Boca Chica Beach.

The Navy has partnered with local municipalities to create a fun lineup of performances, educational events, and community service projects designed to connect with Texas communities.

“We’re excited to bring Navy Week to the Rio Grande Valley for the very first time, and to kick off the 2026 Navy Week schedule in the Lone Star State,” said Cmdr. Julie Holland, Navy Office of Community Outreach director. “As the Nation celebrates Freedom 250 throughout 2026, this year our Navy Week outreach program will embark on a celebratory 'Road Trip to 250." Navy Weeks will serve as a symbolic link to communities across America to their Navy, highlighting the shared history and the enduring commitment to defending freedom and supporting our nation’s independence.”

A highlight of the week will be the participation of Sailors from USS Gonzalez (DDG 66), which holds special significance for the region. The ship is named after Medal of Honor recipient Sgt. Alfredo Gonzalez, an Edinburg native, made the ultimate sacrifice serving his country.

The Rio Grande Valley community can expect impressive public performances throughout the week, including Deck Plate Brass Band and the Navy Ceremonial Guard.

The event will draw senior Navy officials, including Rear Admiral David Faehnle, Commandant of Naval District Washington, and Retired Navy Captain Mery-Angela Katson, Director of Training and Education Requirements, Chief of Naval Personnel.

Beyond entertainment, the Navy Week will include educational opportunities for residents to learn about naval operations and career opportunities, along with community service projects that will benefit local organizations.

The inaugural Rio Grande Valley Navy Week represents the Navy's commitment to strengthening relationships with communities across Texas while honoring the region's rich military heritage.

Navy Week public events include:

Navy Band Concert Schedule (* Indicates Band + Ceremonial Guard Performance

• Jan. 24 – Rio Grande Valley Vipers Game (Concourse Activation) @ 6 p.m.

• Jan. 25 – Museum of South Texas History @ 2 p.m.

• Jan. 26* – Edinburg ACE Center (Navy Week Proclamation & Bienvenida) @ 6 p.m.

• Jan. 27* – Edinburg Municipal Auditorium @ 6 p.m.

• Jan. 28* – Oval Park (McAllen) @ 6 p.m. /*Veteran’s War Memorial of TX @ 5:30 p.m.

• Jan. 29 – Texas Citrus Fiesta Royal Coronation (Mission Events Center) @ 6 p.m.

• Jan. 30* – Texas Citrus Fiesta Fun Fair (Bentson Palm Community Park) @ 6 p.m.

• Jan. 31* – Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges (Mission) @ 12 p.m.

• Jan. 31* – Texas Citrus Fiesta Fun Fair (Bentson Palm Community Park) @ 7 p.m.

• Jan. 24-31 – Daily Static Display at the Museum of South Texas History

• Jan. 25 – U.S. Naval Academy Admissions Forum at McAllen Public Library @ 2 p.m.

• Jan. 26

o Freddie Gonzalez Navy Week Dedication at Hillcrest Memorial Park @ 9:30 a.m.

o Wreath Laying at Petty Officer Jose Saenz Memorial Light Post (Edinburg) @ 1 p.m.

o Navy Week Proclamation & Ceremonial Guard at McAllen City Hall @ 5 p.m.

o Navy Week Proclamation & Bienvenida at Edinburg ACE Center @ 6 p.m.

• Jan. 27 – Boca Chica Beach Community Clean-up @ 12 p.m.

• Jan. 28 – Naval Aviation Flyover at Veterans War Memorial of Texas @ 5:30 p.m.

• Jan. 29

o Ceremonial Guard Performance at UTRGV Women’s Basketball Game @ 6 p.m.

o STEM Activities and Book Reading at Edinburg Library @ 6 p.m.

• Jan. 30

o Car Fest Static Display & Navy Esports at McAllen Convention Center

o Texas Citrus Fiesta Fun Fair “Strike Group” VR Trailer & Static Display @ 5 p.m.

o Texas Citrus Fiesta Fun Fair Navy Week Proclamation & Mass Oath of Enlistment & Naval Aviation Flyover @ 5:30 p.m.

• Jan. 31

o Car Fest Static Display & Navy Esports at McAllen Convention Center

o Texas Citrus Fiesta Parade of Oranges & Naval Aviation Flyover @ 12 p.m.

o Texas Citrus Fiesta Fun Fair “Strike Group” VR Trailer & Static Display @ 2 p.m.

For more details on Rio Grande Valley Navy Week, visit https://outreach.navy.mil/navy-weeks/

