Multiple bodies discovered in Houston area bayous raise concerns

HOUSTON, Tx — A series of disturbing discoveries across Houston area waterways has prompted investigations by local authorities, with at least five bodies found in bayous over the past week.

On Monday, Sept. 15, the Houston Fire Department was called to a canal located in the 13400 block of the East Freeway, near Greens Bayou in the North Shore/Cloverleaf area.

Houston police later confirmed that the body found was that of the missing University of Houston student, 20-year-old Jade “Sage” McKissic.

McKissic, who was majoring in strategic communications and advertising, was last seen on September 11 at approximately 1 a.m. in the 3700 block of North MacGregor Way.

According to Houston Police Department Homicide Division Sergeant M. Brady, McKissic had spent the evening with friends at local bars before leaving alone, inadvertently leaving her cell phone behind. Security footage shows her stopping at a nearby gas station to purchase a drink before walking toward Brays Bayou at the corner of Scott and MacGregor.

McKissic's body was recovered approximately 2.5 miles from where she was last seen alive, according to HPD.

An autopsy conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences revealed no signs of trauma or foul play, though the cause of death remains under investigation. McKissic was both a campus resident and a student employee at the university.

The string of bayou discoveries continued on Tuesday, September 16, when another body was found in White Oak Bayou at 2309 Taylor Street around 8 a.m. Houston Police Department officials believe the individual may have drowned, though the circumstances surrounding the discovery have not been released.

On Saturday, Sept. 20, another body was found in a bayou located in the 900 block of N York Street. However, authorities believe the person may have drowned, according to accounts from witnesses.

The Houston Police Department is actively investigating all incidents, with the causes of death pending final determination by the Harris County medical examiner's office. Authorities have not indicated whether the discoveries are connected.

The cases highlight ongoing safety concerns around Houston's bayou system, which includes numerous waterways that wind through the metropolitan area.

