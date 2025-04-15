More than 250 international students across Texas universities have immigration statuses revoked

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — At least 252 international students at Texas universities have had their legal status changed in a wave of removals from a federal database that have swept across the state and the nation, according to university officials and media reports.

The students learned in recent days their visas were revoked or their immigration status was marked as terminated in the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, or SEVIS database.

Visa revocations prevent re-entering the U.S. but do not immediately end an individual’s status. SEVIS removals do, limiting students’ options and causing a much more immediate effect.

On Monday, the University of Texas System said 176 students at its 14 institutions had been affected as of Friday. The system did not break it down by institution but several of its schools disclosed their own numbers last week:

University of Texas at Arlington: 27

University of Texas at Dallas: 19

University of Texas at El Paso: 10

University of Texas Rio Grande Valley: 9

Also on Monday, the Texas A&M University System said 38 students at its 11 universities have been affected:



Texas A&M University: 23

Prairie View A&M University: 1

Texas A&M University Texarkana: 1

Texas A&M University Kingsville: 9

Texas A&M University Corpus Christi: 3

Texas A&M International University: 1

Other universities that reported the number of their international students who have been affected last week include:



University of North Texas: 27

Texas Woman’s University: 6

Texas Tech University: 3

Texas State University: 2 (via Inside Higher Ed)

The University of Texas at Austin, where police arrested dozens for protesting the Israel-Hamas war, and the University of Houston told the Houston Chronicle on Wednesday that some of their international students had a change in their immigration status. Both declined to say how many.

Robert Hoffman, an immigration lawyer with offices in Houston and Bryan, said SEVIS removal also can affect employment eligibility and the status of dependents like spouses and children, whose ability to stay in the U.S. depends on the primary status holder.

“Unfortunately, these kinds of terminations kind of short-circuit due process by not allowing the student the opportunity to hear the specifics of their charges or defend themselves,” Hoffman said.

Neither university nor government officials have made it clear how students are being chosen for removal. However, the Department of Homeland Security released a statement Wednesday saying it would begin screening international students’ social media for “antisemitic” content. DHS’ statement cited two executive orders from President Donald Trump, described by the White House as aiming to crack down on “the explosion of anti-Semitism on our campuses and in our streets,” referencing pro-Palestine protests on college campuses. Several Texas universities, including UNT and UTD, were sites of similar protests.

During a Faculty Senate meeting at UNT on Wednesday, Faculty Senate Vice Chair William Joyner said he had heard from the provost about 16 students whose statuses were removed from SEVIS. A university spokesperson later confirmed to the Tribune that number had risen to 27. No other information was provided, Joyner said in a statement to the Tribune.

“We know nothing other than this, and I am not willing to speculate,” Joyner said.

A spokesperson with UTD verified that 19 of their students had their immigration status terminated, and said they were working through the situation with the affected students.

“This is a fluid situation, and we are communicating with affected students about the changes in their status as soon as possible," a statement from the university read.

Students who are removed from SEVIS have only a few options for recourse, said Phillip Rodriguez, another Bryan-based immigration lawyer. Students can choose to leave, or apply to reinstate their status.

Hoffman said choosing to remove students from SEVIS rather than revoking visas creates a more difficult appeal process.

“I think they're proactively making it so that they basically can't continue studies, or making it extremely difficult to continue their studies here in the United States without some sort of intervention,” Hoffman said.

UNT has one of the highest international enrollments in the U.S., with over 8,000 international students, most of whom are graduate-level, according to university data. Nineteen of the 27 students at UNT who had their SEVIS records removed were graduate students, according to a university spokesperson. UTD has over 4,500 international students, according to the university website.

