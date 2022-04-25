Melissa Lucio granted stay of execution

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has granted a stay in the execution of Melissa Lucio.

According to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Lucio's execution is stayed pending resolution of the remanded claims.

Lucio filed the instant habeas application and raised nine claims in her application.

According to the motion filed, Lucio asserts that (1) but for the State's use of false testimony, no juror would have convicted her, (2) previously unavailable scientific evidence would preclude her conviction, (3) she is actually innocent; and (5) the State suppressed favorable, material evidence in violation of Brady v. Maryland.

Melissa Lucio was sentenced to death for the February 2007 murder of her 2-year-old daughter Mariah.

Lucio claims her daughter died after falling down a flight of stairs, but according to evidence presented during her trial, the little girl showed signs of abuse, including a broken arm that happened several weeks before her death.

An emergency-room doctor who examined the 2-year-old also cited bite marks, scattered bruising and injuries to her kidneys, lungs and spinal cord.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals granted the stay of execution in Melissa Lucio's case on April 25, 2022.

