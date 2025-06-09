Measles cases grow to 1,168, Public Health District offers free resources to neighbors

As of June 5, the CDC has confirmed 1,168 cases of measles in the United States. A large portion of those infected, though, are right here in the Lone Star State.

742 cases have been confirmed in Texas since late January. Cases have not increased since the June 3 update, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The majority of cases are found in Gaines County, Texas, where 411 people have been infected with measles. That's around 55% of all cases in Texas.

According to the CDC, there have been 17 outbreaks in 2025, and 89% of confirmed cases are attributed to these outbreaks.

Less than 1%, or fewer than 10 of the confirmed cases, are estimated to be actively infectious. Those who are infected are infectious four days before the rash and four days after the rash onset.

Ninety-four of the patients have been hospitalized over the course of the outbreak in Texas, and three people have died from the measles overall.

The two school-aged children who died were not vaccinated and did not have any underlying conditions.

Another death related to measles was reported in New Mexico, and that person was unvaccinated as well, according to the CDC.

Officials are urging people to get vaccinated to prevent the spread of measles. Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District offers free vaccines for adults 19 years of age and older who are uninsured, or a 19-year-old referred to the Public Health Department to finish a vaccine series (initiated under the Texas Vaccine for Children Program).

CCNCPHD also offers free vaccines for children ages 18 and younger who are uninsured, underinsured, enrolled in/eligible for Medicaid, or American or Alaska natives.

The Health District Immunization Clinic welcomes patients either as walk-ins or by appointment. The Immunizations Clinic is open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Last appointments and/or walk-ins are accepted at 11:00 a.m. and 3:45 p.m. The Clinic is closed for lunch daily from 12:00 p.m. to 1:00 p.m.

