Man who found stacks of cash inside Houston church hasn't heard from church

HOUSTON, Texas — The man who discovered stacks of cash and checks neatly stacked inside a wall at Lakewood Church tells a Houston television station he hasn’t heard from anyone at the megachurch.

“I wanted to hear [Lakewood pastor Joel Osteen] say, ‘You know, Justin, what you did was right. We understand what you did and what you could have done,’” the man told KPRC.

The man told the station says he listened closely to Lakewood's Sunday’s service, hoping Osteen would address his good deed.

Instead, the pastor reportedly didn’t say one word about the recovery about the entire incident.

“I feel like, at this point, I should have heard something,” the man told KPRC. “I’m just a little upset.”

Houston police tell KPRC that the discovery is linked to the case back in 2014 after someone stole $600,000 out of the church’s safe.

Longtime parishioner, Benito Rodriguez, says this new discovery leaves him with more questions.

“I was discouraged the first time,” Rodriguez told KPRC in discussing the 2014 theft. “I was discouraged and now I am more discouraged because they found it. It doesn’t make any sense.”

The Good Samaritan told KPRC he’s still trying to make sense of everything.

During the original theft investigation, Crime Stoppers offered a $25,000 reward but the statute of limitation for the crime and reward is up.