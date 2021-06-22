Watch
Luby's restaurants across Texas have been saved

Posted at 11:56 AM, Jun 22, 2021
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lu-Ann plates have been saved!

If you are a fan of Luby’s Restaurants and home-style cooking, we have good news.

The company has announced all of its Texas restaurants will continue to operate thanks to a "Calvin Gin affiliate" who agreed to purchase 32 existing locations, including the remaining open Corpus Christi location on Saratoga.

The Texas-based company announced last June it was looking to sell all of its restaurants and assets.

Luby's was asking for full forgiveness on a $10 million PPP loan it received last year.

So it looks like their legendary macaroni and cheese and pecan pie still will be served across the state.

