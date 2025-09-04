Judge sets $1 million bond for man accused of killing 11-year-old over doorbell prank

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A judge has set a $1 million bond for the man accused of killing an 11-year-old boy over a doorbell prank, with charges expected to be upgraded to capital murder.

Gonzalo Leon Jr., 42, was charged with murder two days after the shooting in connection with the death of 11-year-old Julian Guzman.

On Wednesday, a judge set Leon's bond at $1 million after prosecutors argued for the high amount, reasoning the allegations involve someone intentionally killing a child.

District Attorney Sean Teare believes the act was intentional and that the bond amount is appropriate given the circumstances.

"When you have a case as tragic as this one and quite frankly, as brutal, you have an 11-year-old shot in the back and murdered, I think it's an appropriate bond," Teare said.

Charges against Leon are expected to be upgraded to capital murder, which could carry more severe penalties if he is convicted.

