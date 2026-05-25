John Cornyn, Ken Paxton battle for Texas GOP Senate nomination in high-stakes runoff

Texas voters will decide Tuesday between two political heavyweights in the Republican primary runoff for U.S. Senate, with incumbent John Cornyn facing off against Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in what has become one of the most closely watched races of the election cycle.

The winner will advance to face Democratic challenger James Talarico in November's general election.

Cornyn, who was first elected to the Senate in 2002 and is currently serving his fourth term, entered the runoff facing an uphill battle against Paxton, who has served as Texas Attorney General for 11 years since taking office in 2015.

The race dynamics shifted dramatically during early voting when former President Donald Trump threw his support behind Paxton, delivering what political analysts describe as a potentially decisive blow to Cornyn's reelection hopes.

The endorsement came on the second day of early voting, a timing that maximized its potential impact on voter turnout and decision-making.

Cornyn Pushes Back

Speaking to reporters in Washington on Wednesday, Cornyn attempted to frame Paxton's candidacy as potentially damaging to Republican chances in down-ballot races.

"I think it's a toss-up, and I also think he's going to be a drag on down ballot races that are important for us to keep majorities in the state house and keep our judges," Cornyn said.

Despite Cornyn's optimism, Jones believes the incumbent faces long odds heading into Tuesday's vote.

Negative Campaign Tactics

The race has been marked by increasingly personal attacks from both campaigns. Cornyn's team launched a provocative advertisement titled "Ken Paxton's Love Shack," set to music and highlighting past scandals involving the Attorney General, including extramarital affairs.

Paxton responded with his own attack ad, featuring clips of Cornyn's past criticisms of Trump, attempting to portray the incumbent as insufficiently loyal to the former president.

The Republican primary runoff represents a broader ideological battle within the party, with Paxton positioning himself as the Trump-aligned conservative challenger to Cornyn's more establishment Republican credentials.

Whoever emerges victorious will face Democrat James Talarico in what is expected to be a competitive general election race for the Senate seat.

Polls close Tuesday evening, with results expected to be available shortly after voting concludes across Texas.

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