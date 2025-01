UPDATE - 11:37 A.M., 1/7/2025

Hundreds of power outages near Falfurrias have been restored as of 11:37 a.m., according to the AEP Texas map.

ORIGINAL - 7:33 A.M., 1/7/2025

Several power outages in the Falfurrias area have left over 600 customers without power Tuesday morning.

Crews are working to restore the power, which could take several hours. The estimated time for restoration is approximately 12 p.m., according to AEP Texas.

If you are without power, you can check the status by going here.