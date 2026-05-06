Houston family of 4 found dead in River Oaks home in suspected murder-suicide

Houston police are investigating a suspected murder-suicide after four family members were found dead inside a River Oaks home.

Officers responded to a welfare check just before 5:30 p.m. Monday after the family's babysitter and a relative alerted authorities they had not heard from their loved ones since the previous evening.

When police arrived, they found all four family members dead inside the home, each suffering from gunshot wounds.

The deceased have been identified as a 52-year-old man, a 39-year-old woman, an 8-year-old girl, and a 4-year-old boy. Their names have not yet been released, pending official verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Preliminary evidence indicates the incident was a murder-suicide. Investigators believe the man shot the three other victims before turning the weapon on himself.

Authorities have not released additional details regarding a possible motive.

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