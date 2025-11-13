Homeland Security Secretary thanks TSA workers with $10,000 bonuses after government shutdown

HOUSTON, Tx — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem visited Transportation Security Administration workers at George Bush Intercontinental Airport in Houston on Thursday, where she handed out bonus checks to workers she highlighted as "exemplary."

Noem said TSA workers around the nation who served during the shutdown with distinction will receive $10,000 bonus checks. She highlighted the importance that the TSA plays in keeping Americans safe while they travel.

"They were examples to the rest of the individuals who worked with them and endured those hardships and continued to shine a light on really what is special about America," Noem said.

"They were an example of not only taking seriously the security concerns and measures that TSA has to every single day in the Department of Homeland Security, but also they went above and beyond. They helped individuals. They served extra shifts. They helped with transportation of people getting back and forth to work, other challenges that families may have, they were all examples of what we need, and we will be continuing to not only recognize employees across the country, but we will be looking at every single TSA official that helps serve during this government shutdown, and do what we can to recognize that and help them financially with a bonus check to get them and their family back on their feet," Noem said.

"We're grateful for this, TSA employees behind us today, we're grateful for their example, what they mean to America, the fact that they show up, even on a bad day, they continue to do their work, and they do it with embracing the mission of TSA, which is to serve the public and to keep people safe the you," Noem said.

The bonus money provided to agents will come from carryover funds from fiscal year 2025, according to an internal memo at the Department of Homeland Security.

President Trump recommended a similar bonus for air traffic controllers who continued to work without pay during the shutdown.