Heavy rainfall and severe thunderstorms brought floods to some areas of the Rio Grande Valley

On Thursday, the Rio Grande Valley experienced a catastrophic storm, which brought 5 to 20 inches of rain to the area.

Many streets across the region were flooded, and people abandoned their vehicles on roads that were submerged with water. Some weather experts say the Rio Grande Valley received over half a year's worth of rain in about a day.

According to officials from the City of Alamo and Hidalgo County, at least 50 water rescues were conducted on Thursday. Alamo Fire Chief RC Flores says that at one point, an emergency vehicle was unable to rescue a pregnant woman having contractions near a Walmart. Still, a fire truck eventually reached her as it made it through the floodwaters.

On social media, Rene Perez, Harlingen City Commissioner District 5, stated that Harlingen received over 21 inches of rain yesterday.

"Many of our streets flooded, some homes took in water, and there are still residents who haven’t made it home. Vehicles remain stranded across the city, and we know this storm has disrupted lives in a big way. City staff worked through the night—rescuing families, helping people get to shelters, and responding to calls as fast as they came in. Our Public Works crews, Harlingen Police Department, and Harlingen Fire Department are working tirelessly to assist residents and get people where they need to be," stated Perez via Facebook.

Many shelters across the Rio Grande Valley opened up Thursday, offering refuge from the storm. The hardest-hit areas in Texas include Cameron, Hidalgo, Starr, and Willacy counties. Rising floodwaters have forced road closures, creating hazardous conditions that endanger lives and disrupt businesses, schools, and agricultural operations.

With river levels expected to rise even further, the situation remains dangerous.

