Harris County sheriff's office pursuit produces deadly crash

HOUSTON, Texas — A police chase in Houston ended in a deadly, seven-car crash.

The incident occurred Wednesday night in the city’s northeast side, where police say a Harris County Sheriff's Deputy was chasing an armed robbery suspect.

As the policeman drove through an intersection in pursuit, he crashed with another car, killing the woman who was driving and sending two children about 5 and 2 years old to the hospital.

The oldest is listed in critical condition.

Multiple crashes followed that one, sending three more people to the hospital.

The deputy's car caught fire at one point but people nearby pulled him out and he's doing OK.

Police say the deputy had his lights and sirens on as he was going through the intersection, but there’s still no word on what caused the accident.

The robbery suspect is still on the run.

