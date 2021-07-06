H-E-B chicken products included in Tyson recall

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you've recently purchased chicken from H-E-B, you are urged not to eat it.

H-E-B announced that their supplier, Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling over 8 million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products that "may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, as reported by Tyson Foods." This recall involves some Tyson Foods products and certain H-E-B brand products sold at H-E-B stores and South Flo Pizza locations in Texas.

The affected frozen, fully cooked chicken Tyson brand products from Tyson Foods were produced between December 26, 2020 and April 13, 2021. The affected H-E-B Meal Simple items were produced from Jan. 28, 2021 – July 4, 2021.

H-E-B has already removed these products from store shelves. The recalled chicken items by Tyson Foods have establishment number “EST. P-7089” on the product bag, or inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

H-E-B will issue a full refund to anyone who returns their chicken product to a store.

According to H-E-B, there have been "no confirmed reports of adverse reactions associated with products from H-E-B stores." They said that anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

You can find a full list of the recalled products, which include several H-E-B Meal Simple products, here.