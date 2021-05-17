H-E-B announces free curbside pickup from now on

H-E-B is offering free curbside pickup at their stores across Texas.

The service used to cost $4.95 with a minimum purchase of $35. Now the popular grocery chain is changing its tune, in an effort to make shopping easier.

“Our goal with H-E-B Curbside is to give Texans an easier, more convenient way to shop for the products they want and need, and we are excited to now offer this service free to all our H-E-B customers,” said Rachael Vegas, H-E-B's senior vice president of eCommerce merchandising.

To get free curbside services, customers must have a purchase that is at least $35 before taxes and before any discounts, promotions, or coupons are applied. Orders less than that will cost come with a $2.95 surcharge.

Orders can be placed on the My H-E-B mobile app or online at heb.com, at least four hours before the scheduled pick-up time.

H-E-B accepts SNAP EBT payments for H-E-B Curbside orders directly on the My H-E-B mobile app and heb.com, provided they create an account and enter their SNAP EDT information.

There are more than 250 H-E-B Curbside locations at their stores in Texas. The company is looking to expand the service to more locations.

