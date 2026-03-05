Gov. Greg Abbott notifies Texans of safety resources amid Iranian military action in the Middle East

Governor Greg Abbott on Wednesday notified Texans at home and abroad to follow safety protocols and use available resources in response to military actions in the Middle East that pose a threat to American civilians.

Abbott said Americans worldwide — and especially those in the Middle East — should follow guidance in the latest security alerts issued by the nearest U.S. embassy or consulate.

Texans in need of immediate assistance can call the U.S. Department of State at 1-202-501-4444 from outside the U.S., or 1-888-407-4747 from inside the U.S. or Canada. The Texas Fusion Center can also be reached at 1-844-927-0521.

"The safety and well-being of Texans are paramount," Abbott said. "Now more than ever, Texans must remain vigilant and follow the guidance of U.S. officials as military action continues overseas. The State of Texas is actively coordinating with our federal partners to safeguard Texans abroad and at home from hostile foreign actors."

Abbott and Texas officials recommend the following steps to ensure personal safety:



Heed federal warnings: Monitor travel advisories and security alerts issued by the U.S. Department of State and local U.S. Embassy offices.

Register with the U.S. Embassy: Enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive real-time alerts and make it easier for the U.S. government to assist in an emergency.

Maintain contact with family: Keep friends and family informed of your location and travel plans and establish regular check-ins.

Avoid high-risk areas: Do not travel to regions under active security alerts or where violence and unrest are occurring. Conditions can shift rapidly, even in popular destinations.

Follow local and federal instructions: If shelter-in-place or travel restriction guidance is issued by authorities, follow those instructions immediately. Seek shelter and minimize unnecessary movements. Remain in your residence or hotel. Avoid areas around military activity. Monitor local media for updates. Avoid crowds.

Prepare for emergencies: Keep copies of important documents and emergency contact numbers for the U.S. Embassy or nearest consulate, and ensure you have a reliable means of communication.

The Governor's Office and the Texas Department of Public Safety said they will continue to monitor developments and coordinate with federal partners to ensure Texans receive timely information as the situation evolves.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.