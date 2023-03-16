Gov. Greg Abbott chooses Alabama over Houston to win March Madness tournament

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As NCAA March Madness is set to tip-off Thursday, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott filled out and shared his bracket for the 2023 basketball tournament on Wednesday night.

He has three Texas teams — Houston, Baylor and the University of Texas — making it to the Elite Eight, with the Cougars advancing to the final.

However, Abbott has been taking heat on Twitter since revealing his bracket for his choice of who takes home the national title.

The Texas governor decided No. 1 seeded, and No. 1 ranked Alabama will be Texas' own U of H, to win it all in the national championship game on April 3.

Texas sports fans are voicing their displeasure of Abbott's choice.

How are u gonna be the Texas Gov and not pick a Texas team lol. Causal going w Bama — Parlay Prophet (@parlayprophet_) March 16, 2023

You gotta have Texas going all the way bruh — DG (@wellwerewaiting) March 16, 2023

Wait did you really pick the team from Alabama over the team from Texas??? — lifenow (@blaqkberryy) March 16, 2023

Gov. Abbott, however, is not in the minority. And it seems he's making the pick most of nation is in the 2023 tournament.

According to ESPN's Men's Tournament Challenge "People's Bracket," No. 1 Alabama is picked to beat No. 1 Houston in the final.

The "People's Bracket" is a collection of the brackets submitted to ESPN's bracket challenge. Bama is America's choice to take the title over Houston in a 55 to 45 percent split.

Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi made the tournament and won their first game in program history this week. They will face the Alabama, on Thursday at 1:45 p.m.

