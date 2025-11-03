Gov. Abbott offers $10,000 reward for suspect wanted in shooting of Jacksonville police officer, K-9

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — A statewide Blue Alert has been activated in Texas as the Jacksonville Police Department continues its search for 64-year-old Bobby Dennis, who is wanted for allegedly committing acts of violence against a police officer and a K9 officer.

Dennis was last spotted at 4:40 p.m. Sunday in Jacksonville, Texas—located south of Tyler—dressed in all-black clothing, including a black jacket. Bobby Michael Dennis, 64, is described as a Black male, approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 152 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. Authorities warn that Dennis should be considered armed and extremely dangerous.

Law enforcement officials report that Dennis may be driving a gray 2012 GMC Sierra bearing Texas license plate number TRW3919.

Governor Greg Abbott announced today that the Office of the Governor's Public Safety Office is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to the arrest of Bobby Michael Dennis, who is wanted in connection with the shooting of a Jacksonville police officer and a K-9.

The Jacksonville Police Department issued warrants yesterday for Dennis' arrest on charges of Aggravated Assault Against a Public Servant and Interference with a Police Service Animal. The Texas Department of Public Safety has added Dennis to their 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List following the incident that left both the officer and the K-9 wounded.

"Attacks on our men and women in uniform must stop," said Governor Abbott. "Our law enforcement officers who selflessly risk their lives every day to serve and protect must know they will always have the full support of the State of Texas. Anyone with information relating to this heinous crime is strongly urged to call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline or submit an anonymous tip online. Texas is a law-and-order state, and the dangerous criminal who attacked a Jacksonville Police Officer and their K-9 will experience the full weight of justice brought against him."

How to Report Information

To be eligible for the cash reward, tipsters must provide information using one of the following methods:

Call the Texas Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477)

Submit a web tip through the Texas 10 Most Wanted website

Submit a tip online through the official reporting system

All tips can be submitted anonymously, and authorities encourage anyone with information about Dennis' whereabouts or the incident to come forward immediately.

Anyone who encounters Dennis should not approach him and should immediately contact local law enforcement or call 911.