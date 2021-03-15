Menu

GOP lawmakers to visit border area

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy will lead group of 13 Republican lawmakers
Emilio Espejel/AP
FILE - In this July 31, 2019, file photo, migrants return to Mexico, using the Puerta Mexico bridge that crosses the Rio Grande river in Matamoros, Mexico, on the border with Brownsville, Texas. Texas on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, moved to stop President Joe Biden from allowing a 100-day moratorium on deportations, bringing one of the first lawsuits against his new administration. (AP Photo/Emilio Espejel, File)
GOP leaders visit Texas to discuss immigration topics
Posted at 8:00 AM, Mar 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-15 11:52:24-04

EL PASO, Texas — House Republican leaders will be visiting the US-Mexico border this afternoon near El Paso.

The reason for the visit? Immigration.

Republicans are concerned that the Biden administration is creating a security and humanitarian crisis through lax immigration qualities.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy will lead the 13-person team on the visit, which is scheduled for 1 p.m.

McCarthy has said the visit is meant “to see first-hand and come back with solutions” to the newest surge in illegal immigration at the border.

Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows that there were more than 100,000 apprehensions of undocumented migrants at the border in February, the highest total in a single month since 2019.

