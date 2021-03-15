GOP lawmakers to visit border area

EL PASO, Texas — House Republican leaders will be visiting the US-Mexico border this afternoon near El Paso.

The reason for the visit? Immigration.

Republicans are concerned that the Biden administration is creating a security and humanitarian crisis through lax immigration qualities.

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy will lead the 13-person team on the visit, which is scheduled for 1 p.m.

McCarthy has said the visit is meant “to see first-hand and come back with solutions” to the newest surge in illegal immigration at the border.

Data from U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows that there were more than 100,000 apprehensions of undocumented migrants at the border in February, the highest total in a single month since 2019.

