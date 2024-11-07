Gas prices in Texas 18 cents less per gallon compared to last year

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Gasoline prices in Texas average $2.69 per gallon for regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

Experts say that the price is one cent more than on this day last week and is 18 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $2.96 per gallon, while drivers in Abilene are paying the least at $2.50 per gallon.

"The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $3.11, which is two cents less when compared to this day last week and 30 cents less per gallon when compared to this day last year," said AAA Texas officials.

The Energy Information Administration says the supply of refined gasoline stocks increased week-to-week while demand for fuel decreased during the week. Crude oil, the main ingredient in gasoline, is down 7% compared to last year.

“Texans are paying some of the lowest gas prices in the country again this week," said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson. “Texas has the third lowest gas price average in the U.S.”

AAA Texas weekend gas watch: