Funeral services for Texas A&M student who died in Astroworld tragedy scheduled Tuesday

The Funeral services for 22-year-old Texas A&M student Bharti Shahani are scheduled Tuesday at Winford Funeral Home in Houston.

Shahani died from injuries sustained during the Astroworld concert that left nine dead. She went to the concert with her sister and cousin and got separated from them in the chaos.

Her death is the latest after the crowd surge at the concert headlined by rapper Travis Scott a week ago. More than 50,000 were in attendance.

While Scott briefly halted the show, video shows he played on even after authorities declared a mass casualty event.

Shahani's cousin says what happened is an atrocity.

"Nightmare. Horror. Barbarity and catastrophe. That's what happened that night," Shahani's cousin Mohit Bellani said. "I think the word that should be used is atrocity. That this was 100% avoidable. That this was an act of pure brutality.

"Pray for everyone who experienced that hellish experience and somehow survived. Because I guarantee they're traumatized by it somehow."

Scott's attorney is blasting "finger-pointing" and "inconsistencies" by Houston city officials.

An investigation is underway by Houston police as to what exactly triggered the concert to take a deadly turn.

At least 58 lawsuits have been filed in connection to the incident.