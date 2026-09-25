Federal disaster assistance approved for 4 additional Texas counties after summer storms

Four additional Texas counties have been approved for federal disaster assistance following July severe storms and flooding, Gov. Greg Abbott announced.

Grimes, Live Oak, McMullen and Schleicher counties are now approved for the Federal Emergency Management Agency's Public Assistance program after President Donald Trump updated his Major Disaster Declaration for Texas.

"I thank President Trump for his approval of disaster assistance for four additional Texas counties," Abbott said. "Grimes, Live Oak, McMullen, and Schleicher counties now have the federal aid they need to rebuild. Texas will deliver every available resource to communities hit by the July storms and floods."

With the addition of the 4 counties, 23 Texas counties are now approved for FEMA Public Assistance: Bandera, Crockett, Dimmit, Edwards, Frio, Gillespie, Grimes, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Kinney, La Salle, Live Oak, Mason, Maverick, McMullen, Menard, Real, Schleicher, Sutton, Uvalde, Val Verde and Zavala County.

FEMA's Public Assistance program includes assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Additional counties may be requested as updated information becomes available.

Abbott's request for FEMA's Individual Assistance program for 30 affected counties remains pending. A request to authorize additional FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant Program resources statewide also remains pending.

Abbott has taken additional steps to support impacted communities, including securing approval of the Major Disaster Declaration, extending SNAP replacement benefits for Texans affected by flooding, amending the state's disaster declaration to include additional counties, and deploying state emergency response resources ahead of the severe weather threat.