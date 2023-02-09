Federal approval for replacement SNAP benefits due to winter storm

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced in a release on Thursday federal approval for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

SNAP recipients that have been affected due to recent severe winter weather are encouraged to apply for replacement food benefits for regular SNAP allotments and SNAP emergency allotments.

“Prolonged localized power outages may have spoiled food for Texas families across our state during last week’s ice storm,” Governor Greg Abbott stated the release. “I thank HHSC for ensuring Texans impacted by this winter weather are able to apply for replacement SNAP benefits so that they can keep fresh, healthy food on the table.”

The counties listed below have until Feb, 28 to request benefit replacement:

Anderson, Austin, Bandera, Bastrop, Bell, Bexar, Blanco, Brazoria, Brooks, Burleson, Burnet, Caldwell, Cameron, Cherokee, Coke, Collin, Comal, Concho, Coryell, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Erath, Falls, Fannin, Fort Bend, Franklin, Freestone, Gillespie, Harris, Hays, Henderson, Hidalgo, Hill, Hopkins, Hunt, Irion, Johnson, Kaufman, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Lamar, Lee, Leon, Limestone, Llano, Mason, McLennan, Milam, Montgomery, Navarro, Parker, Rains, Red River, Robertson, Rockwall, Smith, Sterling, Tarrant, Titus, Travis, Van Zandt, Waller, Wichita, Williamson, and Wood.

Those whose counties aren't listed above must request benefits within 10 days of discovering that their food has been destroyed.

“We hope that the replacement SNAP benefits will help Texas families who may have been impacted by the recent winter weather storm. These benefits will help Texans replace healthy and nutritious food that was lost due to power outages,” Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter stated in a release.

Recipients can download Form H1855 on the HHSC website or dial 211 and select option 2. Completed forms should be mailed to Texas Health and Human Services; P.O. Box 149027; Austin, TX; 78714-9027, or faxed to 1-877-447-2839.

The funds will be placed on Lone Star cards within two business

days of HHSC receiving the request.

