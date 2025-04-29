PORT ARTHUR, Tx — Two workers were pronounced dead at the scene, and a third died at the hospital after going into cardiac arrest, according to officials.

The incident, which occurred around 2 a.m., prompted an immediate work stoppage at the massive industrial construction project. It's also not known whether the workers were wearing safety harnesses or were properly secured at the time of the collapse.

NBC News

"Some type of failure in the scaffolding system caused the employees to fall," said Captain Crystal Holmes of the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. Only three workers fell all the way to the ground, according to Holmes.

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is the lead agency handling the investigation and is working closely with Bechtel, the construction contractor at the site.

In response to the tragedy, Bechtel has taken immediate action. "All work at the site was immediately stopped following the incident, and we have sent all craft professionals home early to be with their families during this difficult time," the company stated. Sempra Infrastructure confirmed that "Bechtel has suspended work on the site while the incident is investigated."

Fatal scaffolding collapse at Port Arthur LNG site under investigation

OSHA has been notified of the incident, and officials are working to contact the victims' families. The area where the collapse occurred has been shut down while the investigation continues.

