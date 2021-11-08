Family of victims distraught after deadly Houston concert

HOUSTON, Texas — The family of Danish Baig is devastated after his death at the Astroworld concert Friday night in Houston.

His funeral was held Sunday.

His brother says he died while trying to save his fiancee from getting trampled to death.

She made it out alive, but he did not.

Moments after the funeral for his brother, his relative called for justice for Danish and the others who died at the concert.

"Travis Scott's team, NRG team, everybody who was associated with this should be held accountable for the lives that were lost today," said Basil Baig, who lost his brother at the concert. "You go to a concert to have fun. You don't go to a concert to die."

Rappers Drake and Travis Scott now face legal action following the deadly crowd surge at the music festival over the weekend.

The civil lawsuit accuses Drake and Travis Scott of "inciting a riot and violence."

The lawsuit is seeking $1 million in damages and also names event promoter Live Nation as a defendant.

Drake and Scott did not comment on the lawsuit.

But Scott released a statement over the weekend saying he was "absolutely devastated by what took place."