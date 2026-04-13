'Euphoria' Season 3 premiere takes main character to small-town Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — After more than four years since its last season finale, HBO's controversial teen drama "Euphoria" returned Sunday night with a season 3 premiere that transported viewers—and main character Rue Bennett—far from the familiar streets of East Highland, California.

The April 12 premiere, titled simply "Euphoria," picks up five years after the events of Season 2, finding Rue (Zendaya) now in her mid-twenties and entangled in dangerous drug smuggling operations along the U.S.-Mexico border. The episode's most striking sequence sees Rue making her way to Agua Dulce, Texas, a real town located about 30 miles west of Corpus Christi in Nueces County.

The episode opens with Rue attempting to transport narcotics across the border for a dealer named Laurie. After a precarious attempt to drive a vehicle over a makeshift ramp at the border wall goes awry—leaving the car teetering dangerously at the top—Rue is forced to continue on foot with her contraband.

In a sequence that creator Sam Levinson presents with cinematic flair, complete with a yellow title card against a mountainous backdrop, Rue arrives in Agua Dulce exhausted and seeking shelter.

The small Texas town becomes an unexpected sanctuary when Rue encounters a Christian family who takes her in and allows her to sleep in their barn. Claiming to be a college journalist, Rue receives food and kindness from the family before they help her board a Greyhound bus to continue her journey.

The show's depiction of Agua Dulce has already sparked discussion online, with Texas viewers noting that the mountainous landscape shown doesn't match the actual geography of the Coastal Bend region where the real Agua Dulce is located. Some fans have speculated whether the show might be referencing a different Agua Dulce, another small community near El Paso.

Despite the location change, the premiere delivers the intense, visually striking content that made "Euphoria" a cultural phenomenon. The season consists of eight episodes, with new installments airing weekly on HBO and streaming on HBO Max through May 31. This third season is widely expected to be the series' final chapter, with creator Sam Levinson having indicated uncertainty about continuing beyond this point.

For Texas viewers, seeing their state featured prominently in one of television's most talked-about series represents an unexpected spotlight, even if the portrayal takes creative liberties with local geography. As one online commenter noted, "Either way, some fans are happy to see Rue in Texas and hope she comes back for another episode."

The premiere marks the return of the full main cast, including Sydney Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, and Hunter Schafer, as they navigate their characters' transitions into full adulthood with the series' characteristic blend of raw emotion and visual spectacle.

"Euphoria" Season 3 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and streams on HBO Max.

