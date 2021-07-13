ERCOT's proposed changes aim to prevent future mass outages

AUSTIN, Texas — The Electric Reliability Commission of Texas is making changes to prevent another mass outage, like the one we experienced in February.

In a letter to Gov. Greg Abbott, interim ERCOT president and CEO Brad Jones explained several of the changes.

They include increasing the number of generators that run at a given time, releasing reserves to meet customer demand quicker and implementing new protocols to provide price certainty.

ERCOT also will launch a new homepage that shows clear information for the public.

Plans are in place to completely make over its website before the end of the year.

